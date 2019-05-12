Joseph leads Las Vegas to 4-1 win over Tacoma

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Corban Joseph doubled and singled twice as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-1 on Saturday.

Las Vegas took the lead in the first when Joseph hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Skye Bolt.

The Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Tim Lopes hit a solo home run.

The Aviators tacked on another run in the fifth when Sheldon Neuse hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eric Campbell.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Las Vegas left-hander Tyler Alexander (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justus Sheffield (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

For the Rainiers, Austin Nola doubled twice.