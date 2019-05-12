Urias leads El Paso over Sacramento 7-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Urias hit a pair of two-run homers and three hits as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats 7-4 on Saturday.

El Paso took the lead in the first when Urias hit a two-run home run and Esteban Quiroz hit a solo home run.

Trailing 7-3, the River Cats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run.

Kyle McGrath (2-1) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Enderson Franco (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Yastrzemski was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the River Cats.