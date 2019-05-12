Walsh leads Salt Lake to 8-7 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jared Walsh homered and had three hits as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Reno Aces 8-7 on Saturday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Salt Lake added to its lead when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Jose Briceno.

Trailing 8-4, the Aces cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Travis Snider hit a three-run home run.

Salt Lake southpaw Jose Suarez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Braden Shipley (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.