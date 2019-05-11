Valenzuela’s single leads Dos Laredos to 8-7 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos an 8-7 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday.

Josh Rodriguez scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Roberto Lopez.

The single by Valenzuela capped a three-run inning for the Tecolotes that started when Rodriguez hit a double, scoring Misael German to cut the Quintana Roo lead to 7-6.

Rodriguez doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Starter Jose Oyervides (4-2) got the win while Raul Barron (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Frank Diaz doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Tigres.