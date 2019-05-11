Tanielu’s single leads Round Rock to 3-2 win over Okla. City

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

The single by Tanielu scored Derek Fisher and Myles Straw and was the game's last scoring play.

Okla. City went up 2-0 early after Matt Beaty and Errol Robinson hit solo home runs in the first and third innings. Round Rock answered in the bottom of the inning when Tanielu drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alex De Goti.

Starter Ryan Hartman (5-0) got the win while Justin Grimm (0-4) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Round Rock remains undefeated (4-0) against Okla. City this season.