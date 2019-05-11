Sports
Griffin, Cuthbert carry Omaha to 4-3 win over Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Cheslor Cuthbert homered and had two hits, and Foster Griffin allowed just five hits over six innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Saturday.
Griffin (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing three runs.
Omaha went up 4-0 in the fourth after Elier Hernandez hit an RBI single, driving in Cuthbert as part of a three-run inning.
Iowa answered in the bottom of the frame when Ian Happ and Robel Garcia scored on an error to cut the deficit to two.
The Cubs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Phillip Evans in the sixth inning to cut the Omaha lead to 4-3.
Colin Rea (3-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.
Despite the loss, Iowa is 4-1 against Omaha this season.
