Torres hits grand slam, leads Puebla over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 21-3 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

The grand slam by Torres came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Pericos a 6-0 lead. Later in the inning, Herlis Rodriguez hit an RBI double and Miguel Guzman scored on a wild pitch.

Puebla later scored in six additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Enrique Osorio hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Puebla southpaw Casey Harman (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Eumir Sepulveda (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and two hits while only recording a single out.