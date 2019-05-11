Adams’ single leads Burlington to 4-1 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jordyn Adams hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 4-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday. With the victory, the Bees swept the three-game series.

Tim Millard scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Adams.

After Burlington added two runs in the sixth, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Pabel Manzanero hit an RBI double, driving in Mariel Bautista.

The Bees tacked on another run in the ninth when Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single, driving in Francisco Del Valle.

Burlington right-hander Cristopher Molina (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up one run and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.