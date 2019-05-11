Depreta-Johnson hits walk-off single in 13th, Hickory beats Charleston 4-3

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Depreta-Johnson hit a walk-off single with one out in the 13th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Saturday.

Tanner Gardner scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After Charleston's Eduardo Torrealba hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th, Hickory tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonathan Ornelas.

Reliever Depreta-Johnson (1-0) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out two to get the win. Jefry Valdez (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the South Atlantic League game.