Mount’s double leads Daytona to 7-6 win over Lakeland

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Mount hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 7-6 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday. With the victory, the Tortugas swept the three-game series.

Jonathan India scored on the play after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a double by Mount.

Kody Clemens hit a solo home run and Zac Shepherd hit a sacrifice fly in the second to give the Flying Tigers a 2-0 lead. The Tortugas came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they put up six runs, including two RBI each from Jose Garcia and Mount.

Lakeland tied the game 6-6 in the fifth when Brock Deatherage hit a three-run home run.

Cory Thompson (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jason Foley (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Daytona took advantage of some erratic Lakeland pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, Lakeland got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Clemens homered and singled, scoring two runs. The Flying Tigers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.