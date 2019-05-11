Orozco’s double leads Saltillo to 10-3 win over Leon

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Manuel Orozco hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 10-3 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The double by Orozco came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Juan Perez hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Ricardo Serrano.

The Saraperos later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Orozco hit an RBI double before he doubled to score Leandro Castro in the sixth.

Saltillo starter Kelvin Marte (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Evans (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing eight runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Bravos, Matt Clark homered and singled, driving home three runs.