Valente leads West Michigan to 7-4 win over Cedar Rapids

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- John Valente hit an RBI single in the second inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-4 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday.

The single by Valente scored Christopher Proctor to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead.

The Kernels tied the game in the sixth inning when Gabe Snyder hit a solo home run.

The Whitecaps took the lead for good in the sixth when Nick Ames hit an RBI double, bringing home Parker Meadows.

West Michigan right-hander Carlos Guzman (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cole Sands (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Kernels, Snyder homered and singled.