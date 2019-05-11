Peguero leads Monclova to 12-1 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Leones de Yucatan 12-1 on Saturday.

The home runs by Peguero, both three-run shots, came in the first off Aldo Montes and in the eighth off Christian Prado.

Monclova starter Daniel Rodriguez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Montes (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Humberto Sosa doubled and singled twice for the Leones.

With the win, Monclova improved to 4-1 against Yucatan this season.