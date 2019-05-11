Sports
Feliciano hits walk-off homer, Carolina beats Myrtle Beach 9-7
ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-7 on Saturday.
After Myrtle Beach's Grant Fennell hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, Carolina cut the deficit to 7-6 in the eighth when Feliciano hit a two-run home run.
Feliciano homered twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win.
Rodrigo Benoit (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ryan Kellogg (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Fennell was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Pelicans.
With the win, Carolina improved to 4-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.
