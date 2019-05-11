Case, Martin spur Greensboro to 7-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Mason Martin had two hits and three RBI, and Brad Case tossed seven scoreless innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-2 on Saturday.

Case (5-1) allowed one hit while striking out five to pick up the win.

Greensboro took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Jonah Davis that scored Lolo Sanchez.

The Grasshoppers later added one run in the second and fourth innings and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Kevin Gowdy (0-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the South Atlantic League game.