FC Cincinnati ends drought, beating Montreal Impact 2-1

Allan Cruz and Fatai Alashe scored Saturday to help expansion FC Cincinnati end a five-game losing streak in interim coach Yoann Damet's debut, a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact.

Cruz broke FC Cincinnati's 528-minute scoreless drought when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Darren Mattocks sent in a cross from the left and Cruz converted off the underside of the crossbar. The scoreless stretch was the sixth longest in MLS history.

Alashe made it 2-0 for FC Cincinnati (3-7-2) in the 62nd minute, tucking it home from the top of the 18-yard box to finish a counterattack. Orji Okwonkwo scored in the 75th minute for the Impact (6-5-2).

The 29-year-old Damet was already the youngest assistant coach in MLS before assuming head coaching duties after the dismissal of Alan Koch on Tuesday.