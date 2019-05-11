Sports

Brewers’ Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring

The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
CHICAGO

The Milwaukee Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.

Ben Gamel started in left field in his place on Saturday.

Braun — batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs — has been on a tear lately. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games.

Braun had 38 homers against Chicago, his second-highest total against a single team, after hitting one in Friday's 7-0 victory.

