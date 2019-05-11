Bayern fails to clinch Bundesliga, Dortmund keeps race alive

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller, left, vie for the ball with Leipzig's Konrad Laimer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, May 11, 2019. AP Photo

Bayern Munich missed the chance to win the Bundesliga in a scoreless draw at Leipzig while Borussia Dortmund kept the title race alive by beating Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2 on Saturday.

Bayern, which would have secured a seventh straight title with a win, blew the first of what coach Niko Kovac called "two match balls" as it allowed Dortmund to close the gap to two points before the final round next weekend.

Bayern boasts a considerably better goal difference by 17 goals, meaning a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich next Saturday will be enough to seal the title. Dortmund must win at Borussia Mönchengladbach and hope for a Frankfurt victory to take the title.

Stuttgart defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 to clinch the relegation playoff place and condemn the bottom two, Hannover and Nuremberg, to the second division.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Gladbach defeated Nuremberg 3-0 away to move to fourth, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference, for the last Champions League qualification place. Leverkusen was held at home by Schalke to 1-1.

Also, Werder Bremen won at Hoffenheim 1-0, and Hertha Berlin won at Augsburg 4-3 thanks to Salomon Kalou in injury time.

Frankfurt can reclaim fourth place on Sunday with a win at home against Mainz.