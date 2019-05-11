Colorado tries for series sweep over San Diego

San Diego Padres (21-18, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-20, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado can secure a series sweep over San Diego with a win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Rockies are 6-9 against NL West teams. The Colorado pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.02. German Marquez leads the team with a 3.43 ERA.

The Padres are 10-10 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 57 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Franmil Reyes leads them with 10, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .604. Trevor Story is 9-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 17 extra base hits and has 19 RBIs. Reyes is 17-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).