Rengifo’s single leads Salt Lake over Las Vegas in 11 innings

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Luis Rengifo hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

Wilfredo Tovar scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Rengifo.

The Bees tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Taylor Ward hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run inning.

Rengifo singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Ward homered and doubled, driving in three runs.

Jake Jewell (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Kyle Lobstein (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Aviators left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the Aviators, Franklin Barreto singled twice, also stealing a base.