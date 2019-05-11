Criswell, Vega spur Inland Empire to 7-2 win over Stockton

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vega had two hits and scored two runs, and Cooper Criswell allowed just one hit over five innings as the Inland Empire 66ers topped the Stockton Ports 7-2 on Friday.

Criswell struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Stockton tied the game 2-2 in the sixth after Jameson Hannah hit a sacrifice fly, scoring JJ Schwarz.

Inland Empire answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Leonardo Rivas hit an RBI double en route to the four-run lead.

Andrew Wantz (3-2) got the win in relief while Pat Krall (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Nick Allen had a pair of hits for the Ports.