Smith’s homer leads Tacoma to 8-5 win over Reno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Mallex Smith hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-5 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

The home run by Smith capped a four-run inning and gave the Rainiers an 8-5 lead after Ryan Court scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Caleb Joseph hit an RBI single in the first inning to help give the Aces a 3-0 lead. The Rainiers came back to take a 4-3 lead in the third inning when Tim Lopes hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Orlando Calixte.

Reno regained the lead 5-4 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Domingo Leyba.

Ryan Garton (3-0) got the win in relief while Ben Taylor (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Tim Locastro doubled and singled, scoring two runs.