Cowan’s single leads Arkansas to 1-0 win over Tulsa

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jordan Cowan hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 1-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Jake Fraley scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Cowan.

Bryan Bonnell (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Michael Boyle (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Drillers were blanked for the third time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Tulsa won the first game 7-4. Arkansas improved to 9-4 against Tulsa this season.