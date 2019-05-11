Sports
Howard scores winning run in 10th, Sacramento beats Fresno 7-6 in walk-off finish
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Howard scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Fresno Grizzlies 7-6 on Friday.
Howard scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Levi Michael.
After Fresno's Taylor Gushue hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Sacramento tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Brock Stassi hit an RBI double, driving in Mike Yastrzemski.
Reliever Tyler Rogers (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Jordan Mills (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Pacific Coast League game.
Henry Ramos homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.
For the Grizzlies, Jacob Wilson homered and singled, driving home two runs.
