Lancaster beats Modesto 5-4

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vilade scored on a groundout in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 5-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday.

Vilade scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Luis Castro.

Nate Harris (1-2) got the win in relief while Scott Boches (1-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Luis Liberato doubled twice and singled twice for the Nuts. Joe Rizzo homered and singled twice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Despite the loss, Modesto is 6-3 against Lancaster this season.