Maxwell, Gotta lead the way for Monclova
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Leones de Yucatan 13-4 on Friday.
Cade Gotta doubled twice with two runs for Monclova.
Monclova took the lead in the first when it put up six runs, including a single by Alex Mejia that scored Juan Carlos Perez.
The Acereros later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fifth.
Monclova right-hander Jaime Lugo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Samayoa (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.
Jose Aguilar tripled and singled twice for the Leones.
Monclova improved to 3-1 against Yucatan this season.
