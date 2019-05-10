Maxwell, Gotta lead the way for Monclova

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Leones de Yucatan 13-4 on Friday.

Cade Gotta doubled twice with two runs for Monclova.

Monclova took the lead in the first when it put up six runs, including a single by Alex Mejia that scored Juan Carlos Perez.

The Acereros later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Monclova right-hander Jaime Lugo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Samayoa (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Jose Aguilar tripled and singled twice for the Leones.

Monclova improved to 3-1 against Yucatan this season.