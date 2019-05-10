Lowe’s homer leads Montgomery to 4-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 4-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Lowe scored Robbie Tenerowicz and Miles Mastrobuoni to give the Biscuits a 3-0 lead.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the seventh when Brett Sullivan scored on a wild pitch.

Starter Kenny Rosenberg (3-0) got the win while Marcos Diplan (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The Biscuits swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0.