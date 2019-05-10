Lamas’ homer leads Puebla to 5-3 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Antonio Lamas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 5-3 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Friday.

The home run by Lamas started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Puebla took the lead when Oscar Lemus hit an RBI double and then added to it when Nick Torres hit an RBI double.

Laguna took a 3-0 lead on a solo home run by Ciro Norzagaray in the fifth inning. Puebla answered in the seventh inning when Lamas hit a solo home run.

Enrique Oquendo (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Martin Sotelo (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.