Reks, Thomas lead the way for Tulsa

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Zach Reks homered and tripled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Cody Thomas homered and singled with two runs for Tulsa.

Tulsa went up 6-0 in the second after Jared Walker scored on a wild pitch and Reks hit a three-run home run.

The Drillers tacked on another run in the sixth when Thomas hit a solo home run.

Shea Spitzbarth (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 8-4 against Tulsa this season.