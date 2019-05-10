Sports
Reks, Thomas lead the way for Tulsa
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Zach Reks homered and tripled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Cody Thomas homered and singled with two runs for Tulsa.
Tulsa went up 6-0 in the second after Jared Walker scored on a wild pitch and Reks hit a three-run home run.
The Drillers tacked on another run in the sixth when Thomas hit a solo home run.
Shea Spitzbarth (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Despite the loss, Arkansas is 8-4 against Tulsa this season.
