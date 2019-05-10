Evans’ homer leads Iowa to 7-4 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Phillip Evans hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 7-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.

The home run by Evans scored Johnny Field and Robel Garcia to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs later tacked on four runs in the third, including a two-run double by Jacob Hannemann.

Iowa right-hander Matt Swarmer (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Genesis Cabrera (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over six innings.