German wins 7th, Yankees beat Rays 4-3 in AL East showdown

Home plate umpire Cory Blaser, right, watches as New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) scores on a passed ball, as pitcher Tyler Glasnow, center, covers the plate during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Domingo German became the majors' first seven-game winner, Gio Urshela got a key hit set up by a pair of odd bounces and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night.

The injury-filled Yankees pulled within a half-game of the AL East-leading Rays in the first of 19 meetings between the teams this season.

German (7-1) was matched up against Tyler Glasnow (6-1), who left in the sixth inning with right forearm tightness.

Glasnow struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He signaled for a trainer after striking out Gleyber Torres and was pulled.

German allowed three runs and five hits over five innings. Aroldis Chapman, the fourth Yankees reliever, worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Home runs by Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi gave the Rays a 3-2 lead entering the sixth.

Gary Sanchez opened the Yankees sixth with an infield single on a popup that struck the highest of four overhanging catwalks — approximately 185 feet high — and fell in the infield as Tampa Bay players scrambled to catch the carom.

Clint Frazier followed with a single and Torres fanned, finishing Glasnow. Emilio Pagan relieved and Miguel Andujar hit a grounder that took a crooked hop off the mound and went for an infield single that loaded the bases. Urshela then delivered a two-run single for a 4-3 lead.

RED SOX 14, MARINERS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi each added a solo homer, and Boston moved above .500 for the first time this season with a win over Seattle.

Boston (20-19) has won nine of 11, scoring 80 runs during the stretch. Seattle (20-21) lost for the 10th time in 12 games and is under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out five to pick up his third win in four starts.

Rookie Erik Swanson (1-4) took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. It marked the latest rough outing for a Mariners' pitching staff that has given up 11 or more runs four times in 12 games.

METS 11, MARLINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a grand slam during an eight-run outburst that marked the Mets' biggest first inning in three decades, and New York routed Miami.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil also homered for the previously slumping Mets, who set a season best with 15 hits and matched their high for runs. Zack Wheeler (3-2) struck out 11 over seven innings, reaching double digits for the third time in four outings.

After totaling only 15 runs on a 1-5 road trip, the Mets broke loose back home against Pablo López (2-5) and the major league-worst Marlins (10-28). New York sent 13 batters to the plate in the first, with J.D. Davis and Robinson Canó each getting two of the team's eight hits.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio González pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and Ryan Braun homered, helping Milwaukee beat Chicago for its season-high seventh straight victory.

González outdueled José Quintana to help Milwaukee move into a virtual tie with Chicago for the NL Central lead. Yasmani Grandal and Jesús Aguilar each drove in two runs, and Hernán Pérez backed Gonzalez with a couple nice plays at second base.

The Brewers (24-16) moved a season-high eight games over .500 in their first visit to Wrigley Field since they topped the Cubs 3-1 in the division tiebreaker game Oct. 1.

Chicago (22-14) had won 10 of 11, but it was shut down by González (1-0) and five relievers. Quintana (4-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first loss since April 5.

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched one-hit ball for seven dominant innings, right fielder Josh Reddick made another leaping catch and Houston beat Texas.

Jake Marisnick homered in the third, and Yuli Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs in the seventh.

Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve exited in the first inning with left hamstring discomfort after beating out an infield single. He was listed as day to day.

The only hit off Verlander (6-1) was a single by Asdrubal Cabrera to lead off the fifth. The right-hander struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter.

Ryan Pressly threw a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna pitched around a single in the ninth for his 10th save, helped by Reddick.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi stretched his scoreless streak to 20 innings with seven frames of one-hit ball, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver homered, and Minnesota beat Detroit.

Odorizzi (5-2) retired his last 20 batters after a first-inning double by Christin Stewart, striking out five without a walk while lowering his ERA to a career-best 2.32.

The Twins (24-12) have the best record in the majors, backed by a surging rotation and a lineup that's suddenly full of sluggers.

Garver, part of a trio of catchers who have collectively been the most productive offensively in baseball this season, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Tyson Ross (1-5) for his eighth shot in 21 games. Kepler went deep in the fifth.

The Tigers, who were shutout for the second straight game and an American League-most fifth time this season, have the second-fewest home runs in the majors with just one by 11-time All-Star Miguel Cabrera.

BLUE JAYS 4, WHITE SOX 3

TORONTO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and Toronto snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Grichuk's two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Covey allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto's scheduled starter, right-hander Clay Buchholz, was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore shoulder. Right-hander Daniel Hudson opened for Toronto and allowed a run in the first on back-to-back doubles by Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu.

Chicago's Tim Anderson hit a solo homer in the fifth, and the White Sox cut it to 4-3 on Leurys Garcia's RBI groundout in the seventh.

Joe Biagini (2-1) struck out Moncada for the final out of the seventh. Ken Giles got his ninth save in 10 chances.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer, Starling Marte drove in the game-winner and Trevor Williams allowed one run in seven solid innings as Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis.

Marte's RBI single off of Andrew Miller (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth and helped the Pirates snap a two-game skid.

Williams (2-1) stranded seven runners through the first four innings, and pitched around two fielding errors in the fourth inning. He allowed nine hits and limited the Cardinals to one hit in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Felipe Vázquez struck out Paul Goldschmidt to cap a perfect ninth and earn his 11th save.

Adam Wainwright went a season-high seven innings and retired the final 10 batters he faced. He struck out eight — five looking — and allowed five hits and no walks.

ROYALS 5, PHILLIES 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and Kansas City beat Philadelphia.

Homer Bailey (4-3) gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Scott Barlow struck out a career-high six in two innings of relief for the Royals. Jorge Soler added his team-leading 10th home run of the season.

Gordon's solo shot in the fifth inning was the 1,500th hit of his career. It was also his fifth career multihomer game and first since August 20, 2016.

Jake Diekman worked his eighth consecutive scoreless outing, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth. The Royals' bullpen threw four hitless innings and struck out eight.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (4-3) went five-plus innings, giving up four runs and seven hits.

Bryce Harper walked three times and scored Philadelphia's only run of the game, coming home on Odubel Herrera's RBI grounder in the fourth.