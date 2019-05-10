Castro, Lugo lead Toledo to 12-8 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Willi Castro hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, and Dawel Lugo had four hits and scored two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12-8 on Friday.

The single by Castro came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, Toledo took the lead when Jacob Robson scored on an error.

The Mud Hens later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Lugo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Cameron Rupp to secure the victory.

Joe Navilhon (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scranton/WB starter Drew Hutchison (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.