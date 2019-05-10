Sports
Ward’s homer leads Harrisburg to 6-4 win over Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 6-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday.
The home run by Ward capped a four-run inning and gave the Senators a 4-0 lead after Ian Sagdal hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
After Harrisburg added two runs, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by Vince Fernandez.
Harrisburg starter Wil Crowe (4-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ty Culbreth (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Willie Abreu doubled and singled for the Yard Goats. Fernandez homered and singled, driving home two runs.
With the win, Harrisburg improved to 7-1 against Hartford this season.
Comments