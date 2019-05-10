Martin’s homer leads Indianapolis to 6-5 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Martin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

The home run by Martin started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Indians a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jacob Stallings hit an RBI double and then scored on a double by Kevin Kramer.

The Indians tacked on another run in the ninth when Stallings hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martin.

Lehigh Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andrew Romine hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help cut the Indianapolis lead to 6-5.

Starter Dario Agrazal (2-0) got the win while Yacksel Rios (1-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.