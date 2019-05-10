Cronenworth hits grand slam, leads Durham over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Durham Bulls to an 11-8 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday.

The grand slam by Cronenworth capped a five-run inning and gave the Bulls a 5-0 lead after Christian Arroyo hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Trailing 6-4, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Drew Maggi hit an RBI single, bringing home Zander Wiel.

The Bulls later added three runs in the fifth and two in the ninth. In the fifth, Michael Brosseau hit a solo home run, while Brosseau and Mac James hit solo home runs in the ninth.

Durham starter Aaron Slegers (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chase De Jong (0-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, Rochester got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Luke Raley homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Red Wings also recorded a season-high six doubles.