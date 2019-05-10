Demeritte’s homer leads Gwinnett to 8-4 win over Pawtucket

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Travis Demeritte hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday.

The home run by Demeritte scored Alex Jackson and Pedro Florimon to give the Stripers a 5-2 lead.

The Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Bryce Brentz and Josh Ockimey hit back-to-back home runs.

The Stripers later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Andres Blanco hit a solo home run and Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson (1-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chandler Shepherd (0-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.