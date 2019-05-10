Sports
Olmeda’s single leads Burlington to 9-4 win over Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Alexis Olmeda hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 9-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Friday.
The single by Olmeda capped a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 6-4 lead after Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Bees later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.
Burlington starter Cole Duensing (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter James Marinan (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Miguel Hernandez tripled and doubled, driving home three runs for the Dragons.
