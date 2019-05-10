Palmeiro, Zimmermann lead Bowie over Richmond

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Preston Palmeiro hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Bruce Zimmermann struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-5 on Friday.

The grand slam by Palmeiro gave the Baysox a 7-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Bowie. Earlier in the inning, Brett Cumberland drew a bases-loaded walk and Ryan McKenna scored on a wild pitch.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the seventh when Rylan Bannon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mason McCoy.

Zimmermann (1-1) picked up the win after he walked four while allowing two hits.

Alfred Gutierrez (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Flying Squirrels, Chris Shaw homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs.