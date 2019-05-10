Sports
Hernandez, Dorow lift Down East over Winston-Salem 9-2
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Winston-Salem Dash 9-2 on Friday.
Ryan Dorow homered and singled with two runs for Down East.
Winston-Salem cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second after Craig Dedelow hit a two-run home run.
The Wood Ducks added to their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Samuel Huff that scored Dorow.
The Wood Ducks later scored three runs in the eighth to put the game away.
Down East right-hander Jason Bahr (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Elliott (3-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and two hits over two innings.
