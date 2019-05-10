Gomez hits walk-off single, Reading beats Akron 6-5

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez hit a walk-off single, as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 on Friday.

Cornelius Randolph scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a walk by Raul Rivas.

The single by Gomez capped an improbable comeback for the Fightin Phils, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Randolph and Rivas both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The RubberDucks took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Daniel Johnson hit a solo home run.

Jeff Singer (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Argenis Angulo (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Johnson hit two solo home runs for the RubberDucks. Wilson Garcia homered and singled.

With the win, Reading improved to 4-1 against Akron this season.