Zavolas, Segovia lift Carolina over Myrtle Beach 5-1

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Joantgel Segovia homered and had three hits, and Noah Zavolas allowed just five hits over eight innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-1 on Friday.

Zavolas (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Myrtle Beach tied the game 1-1 in the third after Carlos Sepulveda hit an RBI single, scoring Jhonny Bethencourt.

Carolina answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Ryan Aguilar scored on a groundout en route to the two-run lead.

The Mudcats extended their lead in the seventh when Rob Henry hit a two-run double.

Alex Lange (1-5) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Carolina improved to 3-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.