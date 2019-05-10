Orewiler, India spur Daytona to 4-0 win over Lakeland

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jonathan India hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Austin Orewiler allowed just two hits over five innings as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-0 on Friday.

Orewiler (1-3) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

In the fifth inning, Daytona went up 1-0 on a double by Mark Kolozsvary that scored Yonathan Mendoza. The Tortugas scored again in the sixth when Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by India.

Tarik Skubal (2-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out six in the Florida State League game.

The Flying Tigers were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Tortugas' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.