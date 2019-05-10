Sports
Irvin, Cropley carry Hagerstown to 3-0 win over Lakewood
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Tyler Cropley doubled twice, and Jake Irvin allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-0 on Friday.
Irvin (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight.
In the bottom of the first, Hagerstown grabbed the lead on a double by Jacob Rhinesmith that scored Kyle Marinconz. The Suns then added single runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Cropley scored on a single before he doubled to score Israel Pineda in the fourth.
Francisco Morales (0-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.
The BlueClaws were blanked for the third time this season, while the Suns' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
