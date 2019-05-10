Rivera’s double leads Lynchburg to 1-0 win over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Mike Rivera hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 1-0 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday.

Wilbis Santiago scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Rivera.

Anthony Gose (1-0) got the win in relief while Andrew Politi (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Red Sox were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

With the win, Lynchburg improved to 3-1 against Salem this season.