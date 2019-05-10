Washington visits Los Angeles, aims to build on Corbin’s strong showing

Washington Nationals (15-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers are 15-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .457, good for third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .784 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Nationals are 8-11 on the road. Washington has slugged .412 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .679 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and six home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-0. Patrick Corbin earned his third victory and Howie Kendrick went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Rich Hill registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .784. Max Muncy is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 14 RBIs. Kurt Suzuki is 6-for-19 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).