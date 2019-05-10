Baltimore opens 3-game series at home against Angels

Los Angeles Angels (17-20, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-24, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (1-3, 6.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Orioles: Dan Straily (1-2, 7.44 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to begin a three game series against Baltimore.

The Angels are 6-11 on the road. Los Angeles's lineup has 51 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads them with nine homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits and is batting .328. Dwight Smith Jr. has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Calhoun leads the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .485. Tommy La Stella is 7-for-21 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).