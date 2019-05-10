Diamondbacks play the Braves following Weaver’s solid showing

Atlanta Braves (18-20, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-16, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.42 ERA, .96 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 8-7 in home games. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. David Peralta leads the team with an average of .316.

The Braves are 8-10 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .303. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Jon Duplantier recorded his first victory and Peralta went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. A.J. Minter registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 49 hits and has 25 RBIs. Wilmer Flores has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with seven home runs and has 22 RBIs. Markakis is 7-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).