Kieboom’s home run leads Fresno over Sacramento in 10 innings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Carter Kieboom hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

The home run by Kieboom scored Brandon Snyder. Later in the inning, Fresno added an insurance run when Jacob Wilson scored on a single by Bengie Gonzalez.

Yadiel Hernandez homered and singled, driving home four runs in the win.

Dakota Bacus (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Fernando Abad (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, the River Cats recorded a season-high five doubles. For the River Cats, Francisco Pena doubled twice and singled. Henry Ramos doubled and singled twice.