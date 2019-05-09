Heimlich, Davis lift Dos Laredos over Yucatan 8-3

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Johnny Davis had three hits and two RBI, and Luke Heimlich allowed just four hits over six innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Leones de Yucatan 8-3 on Thursday.

Heimlich (3-2) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

Dos Laredos scored in six different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when Juan Martinez hit an RBI single and Roberto Lopez hit an RBI double.

Luis Mendoza (0-5) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Mexican League game.

Hector Hernandez doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Leones.