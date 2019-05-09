Mendoza, Navarro lift Monterrey over Campeche 12-5

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza and Yamaico Navarro each hit a pair of the Monterrey Sultanes' season-high eight home runs in a 12-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Thursday. With the victory, the Sultanes swept the three-game series.

Up 2-1, the Sultanes added to their lead in the fifth inning when Agustin Murillo and Yadir Drake hit back-to-back home runs.

The Sultanes later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Mendoza hit a two-run home run, while Navarro hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Monterrey southpaw Jose De Paula (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Francisco Campos (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Piratas, Jasson Atondo homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Oscar Williams homered and singled.